Centre to establish chemical parks in Andhra Pradesh 

June 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Arun Baroka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DoC&P), Government of India, met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Friday, and had a detailed discussion on the establishment of chemical parks in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Principal Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat and Commissioner of Industries Pravin Kumar were present.

Mr. Pravin Kumar gave a presentation on locations where the department could consider setting up the chemical parks by taking advantage of the State’s long coastline, presence of Special Economic Zones, and readily available infrastructure.

Market size

Mr. Baroka pointed out that India was the sixth largest chemical producing country in the world and the third largest in Asia with a market size of $178 billion, which was poised to increase to $300 billion by 2025.

He said the department contemplated setting up Central Institutes of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

The government officials apprised Mr. Baroka about the development taking place in and around the State-owned and private industrial parks and industry-specific clusters.