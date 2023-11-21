HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre grants ₹9.5 crore for eight-lane synthetic athletic track on JNTU-Kakinada campus in Andhra Pradesh

The project will be speeded up to provide major sports infrastructure in Kakinada, says MP

November 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs on Tuesday granted an administrative sanction of ₹9.5 crore grant for laying an eight-lane synthetic athletic track under the Khelo India Scheme at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada). 

In an official release, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has said. “Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has given the administrative sanction for ₹9.5 crore for the athletic track. The project will be speeded up to provide the major sports infrastructure in Kakinada.” 

In an official communication, the Union Ministry has directed the State government to accept the grant within 15 days, apart from preparing the ground to commence the construction activity. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and JNTU-K have also been communicated about the development.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.