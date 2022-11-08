Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Kattimani invites President Droupadi Murmu for the first convocation

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 18:18 IST

She responded positively and suggested me to focus on the improvement of education standards of the tribal youth, he says

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani presenting a bouquet to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani urged President Droupadi Murmu to attend the first convocation which would be held very soon. Prof. Kattimani met her in New Delhi and explained the achievements of the university. In a press release, he said that she had responded positively and suggested him to focus on the improvement of education standards of the tribal youth. “Previously, I had interacted with her when she was the Governor of Jarkhand to explain the initiatives taken up in Central Tribal University-Amarkantak for which I was the Vice- Chancellor. She recalled the interaction and assured to extend her support to the new university. As she has perfect understanding over the issues of tribals, her opinions and suggestions would be useful for the improvement of the new university,” said Prof. Kattimani.



