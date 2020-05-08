Covid-19: Central team asks State about frontline staff, quarantine facilities

The Central team comprising six officials reached here on Friday. They interacted with the Medical and Health Department officials here. The team asked about the front line workers who got infected with the coronavirus. They also asked about paid quarantine facilities.The team also sought the details of the death rate.

Replying to their queries, the officials said 67 medical and health staff and 89 government officials contracted the virus. Police, revenue, sanitary, volunteers, and ASHA workers were among them. The State government was providing them free quarantine facilities. “Also, the government has plans to set up paid quarantine facilities for NRIs,” the officials said.

A.P. faring well

The officials said Andhra Pradesh was faring well compared to other states. “Date rate in the State stands at 2.07 per cent,” they said.

Making a presentation on the Covid-19 situation in the State, Medical and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said the government was taking measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“Andhra Pradesh is ahead of other states with regard to testing capacity. About 10,000 tests were conducted in a single day, couple of days ago. So far, 1.84 lakh samples were drawn. In addition, another 23,539 samples were pending testing. If the samples drawn are found to be defective, samples are being drawn again,” he said. Further, Klia tests were being conducted in Kurnool, Krishna and Guntur and other districts. “If Klia tests were found to be positive, RTPCR tests were being conducted for confirmation. In all, 12,246 Klia tests were conducted. Of this, 89 were positive cases and RTPCR tests were conducted,” Mr. Katamaneni said.

Going all out

Apart from medical and health facilities, the government has been conducting corona survey and fever surveys to identify persons affected with the virus. Suspects were being sent to the quarantine facility. The government is collecting the data from medical shops and explained the functioning of pharmacy app. Among other things, the government has opened fever clinics in containment clusters. Covid-19 care centres were set up within 20 minutes reach of Covid-19 hospitals. As many as 14,095 beds were made available at the covid care centres. Apart from MBBS doctors, specialists were also made available, the officials said.

Dr. Vivek Adhish and Dr. Rishi Gailang would tour in Krishna district. Dr. Sanjay Sadhu and Dr. M. Dhobe would visit Kurnool. Dr. Bobby Paul and Dr. Nandini Bhattacharya would tour Guntur district.