Celebrations mark ‘bhoomi puja’ at Ayodhya

Thousands of devotees of Sri Rama and Anjaneya and the activists of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) celebrated the occasion of performing ‘bhoomi puja’ for construction of Rama Mandir at Ayodhya.
Temples reverberated with the chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ ‘Jaya Jaya Rama – Ayodhya Rama’, ‘Jai Anjaneya’, ‘Jai Sitarama’ and ‘Bhadradri Rama – Janaki Rama’.
People participated in bhajans when Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed ground breaking ceremony for construction of Ram Mandir at Rama Janmabhoomi at Ayodhya.
The VHP activists beat the trumpets and distributed ‘prasadam’ and sweets to celebrate the occasion. Ramalayams across the State were decked up for the occasion.
The temple trust committees and the devotees decorated the shrines and performed special pujas to Lord Rama. At some places, the devotees arranged televisions to watch the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s programme.
At Rama Mandir on Besant Road and Eluru Road, VHP leaders performed bhajans. They distributed sweets to the public and burst crackers.
‘Yagam’ performed
Devotees performed ‘yagam’ at the VHP office at Satyanarayanapuram. They offered ‘harati’ to Lord Sri Rama and performed ‘homam’, which was attendd by devotees and VHP activists.
Sri Ramalayam at Eluru, Sri Sita Ramaswamy temple at Rajamahendravaram, Kodanda Ramalayam at Gudivada and Bhimavaram, Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Hanuman Junction in Krishna district, Sri Maddi Anjaneya Swamy temple at Gurvaigudem in West Godavari district were also decked up.
Special pujas and homams were performed in Rama temples seeking early construction of Ram Mandir at Rama Janmabhoomi.
