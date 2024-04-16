CBI’s probe into Vivekananda Reddy’s murder farcical, alleges Avinash Reddy

April 16, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KADAPA

The CBI’s investigation into the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy is farcical, as the investigating agency has thoroughly compromised with the slain leader’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy and accused-turned-approver in the case Shaik Dastagiri, alleges YSRCP Member of Parliament from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is also an accused in the case.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Avinash Reddy, who is contesting from the same constituency again in the ensuing elections, refuted the allegations levelled against him by his cousins Y.S. Sharmila Reddy and Dr. Suneetha, stating that he “has got nothing to do with the murder case as reiterated several times in the past.”

Dismissing as rumours the talk that the YSRCP was planning to replace him as the Kadapa LS candidate, Mr. Avinash Reddy said he was very much in the fray, and was all set to win the elections hands down for the third time.

Withdraw from race: Suneetha

Meanwhile, Dr. Suneetha gave a point-by-point rebuttal to Mr. Avinash Reddy’s claims at an emergency press conference she convened later, and demanded that he reveal whether he had divulged the cause of death as “heart attack or murder” on the day of the incident.

She wondered how could Mr. Avinash Reddy be in the fray knowing fully well that Vivekananda Reddy’s last wish was to see Ms. Sharmila as Kadapa MP.

“I demand that Mr. Avinash step down and strengthen the hands of Ms. Sharmila if he is really keen on fulfilling my father’s last wish,” she maintained.