HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBIP award to Telugu Ganga project

February 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) will present CBIP Award for Excellence in Integrated Water Resources Management for 2022 to NTR Telugu Ganga Project (TGP) on the occasion of CBIP Day on March 3. In a letter to the TGP chief engineer on Friday, CBIP secretary A.K. Dinkar said that CBIP awards were given to promote excellence in water, power and renewable energy sectors and to recognise outstanding contributions of various organisations and stakeholders. Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will present the award during an event in New Delhi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.