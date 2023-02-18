CBIP award to Telugu Ganga project

February 18, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) will present CBIP Award for Excellence in Integrated Water Resources Management for 2022 to NTR Telugu Ganga Project (TGP) on the occasion of CBIP Day on March 3. In a letter to the TGP chief engineer on Friday, CBIP secretary A.K. Dinkar said that CBIP awards were given to promote excellence in water, power and renewable energy sectors and to recognise outstanding contributions of various organisations and stakeholders. Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh will present the award during an event in New Delhi.