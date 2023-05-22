CBI team stays put in Kurnool as Anivash Reddy seeks five more days to appear before it

May 22, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Arrest of Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who has stayed put in Vishwabharathi Super Speciality Hospital here, looms large with the Central Reserve Police Forces likely to reach Kurnool either by Monday midnight or in the early hours of Tuesday.

A large number of State police personnel are being rushed to the area to take control of the situation at night.

Mr. Avinash Reddy, who was supposed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation at Hyderabad at 11 a.m. on Monday, sought another five days time, till May 25, in view of the ongoing cardiac treatment of his mother at the hospital here for the past three days.

A seven-member CBI team from Hyderabad and Kadapa reached Kurnool in the early hours of Monday (at 4.30 a.m.) but could not contact Mr. Avinash Reddy in the hospital as the entire area was under the control of his supporters from Kadapa.

In touch with SP

The CBI team has been in touch with the Kurnool Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth seeking creation of a conducive atmosphere for them to meet Mr. Avinash in the hospital. The team had not reached the hospital till 9 p.m. on Monday, but were in touch with their higher-ups in New Delhi throughout the day on the happenings here.

The CBI has been asked by the Supreme Court to complete the investigation in the former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case by June 30.

The entire area in the Gayathri Estate, where the hospital is located, is out of bounds for common public as it has been barricaded by the police and the hospital is under the control of Mr. Avinash Reddy’s followers, who blocked all the entry points and not allowing people not known to them.

The CBI team is holding discussions with the SP to provide them support as more than 2,500 supporters of the Kadapa MP had surrounded the hospital.

Health bulletin

Dr. Hitesh Reddy released a bulletin stating that Mr. Avinash’s mother Y.S. Lakshmi needs treatment in the ICU for some more days as two blocks were found in the heart and her blood pressure was very low.

Mr. Avinash Reddy told the CBI that since his father Bhaskar Reddy too was arrested and in jail, his presence near his mother was essential in view of her treatment.

Notices were given under Section 160 earlier, but late in the night if Mr. Avinash is to be arrested, he would be served a notice under Sections 41A/ 50.

SC hearing

Mr. Avinash Reddy’s lawyers approached the Supreme Court on Monday seeking early hearing of his anticipatory bail petition, but the SC bench listed it for Tuesday.