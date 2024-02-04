GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI gives Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy clean chit in missing file case

Govardhan Reddy dares Chandrababu Naidu to seek probe by the Central agency into the cases registered against him

February 04, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NELLORE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy waving to his supporters after the CBI gave him a clean chit in the case related to missing files from a courtroom, in Nellore on Sunday.

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy waving to his supporters after the CBI gave him a clean chit in the case related to missing files from a courtroom, in Nellore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hailing the clean chit given to him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case related to missing files from a courtroom in Nellore reported in April 2022, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy dared Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president seek a CBI probe in the criminal cases against him.

Addressing the media here on February 4 (Sunday), Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that Mr. Naidu, along with TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy had been resorted to mudslinging, accusing him of committing theft of the files from the courtroom. “Now that the CBI has given a clean chit to me, Mr. Naidu has lost credibility among the people again,” said the Minister.

“After the Andhra Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of the missing files case, notices were served on me along with several others. Then I clarified that I was ready for the CBI inquiry if the court had no objection to it,” said Mr. Govardhan Reddy.

He said that it was ridiculous on the part of Mr. Chandramohan Reddy to repeatedly making false allegations against him. “In the process, the CBI recorded my statement. The investigation continued for a year and 83 persons were interrogated. The CBI interrogated me only because of the allegations made by Mr. Chandramohan Reddy,” the Minister said.

“Mr. Naidu had made allegations about the court case in many public meetings. Today, it is proved that he has lost his credibility. What answer Nara Lokesh and CPI leader K. Ramakrishna, who made allegations against me on this case, have now on this,” he asked.

Referring to the Nijam Gelavali uatra undertaken by Mr. Naidu’s wofe N. Bhuvaneshwari, he said, “If Mr. Naidu wants truth to prevail then he should seek CBI investigation into the cases registered against him,” the Minister added.

