Cattle-rearer attempts to chase away wild elephants, killed

December 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old cattle-rearer was killed by a wild elephant inside the reserve forest at Yerrapureddipalle village of Pulicharla mandal of Punganur assembly constituency on Tuesday. Forest officials said that the deceased, identified as Masthan, was attacked and killed on spot when he attempted to chase away the elephant.

District Forest Officer (Chittoor) C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy said that around sunset, Masthan and others entered the reserve forest, shouting and brandishing sticks, in a bid to chase away the wild elephants. “The death might be due to shock and internal injury. The public should refrain from teasing or chasing the wild elephants in the reserve. The trunk of an elephant is very powerful like a solid iron rod and might kill human beings instantaneously,” the DFO said.

The Pulicharla police reached the spot and shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy. A team of elephant trackers was deployed at the village.

