HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cargill launches edible oil brand in South India supported by the plant in Nellore

The company announced the launch of its first product in four South Indian States — Gemini Pureit, a sunflower oil

February 09, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Cargill Food Ingredients’ South Asia consumer business leader Avnish Tripathi during the launch of Cargill’s Gemini sunflower oil, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Cargill Food Ingredients’ South Asia consumer business leader Avnish Tripathi during the launch of Cargill’s Gemini sunflower oil, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Cargill India, a subsidiary of global food corporation Cargill, has entered the South Indian market by acquiring and making an investment of $35 million at an existing facility in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh.

The company announced the launch of its first product in four South Indian States — Gemini Pureit, a sunflower oil which will be produced at the Nellore plant and distributed across the four States.

Speaking on the occasion, Cargill Food Ingredients, South Asia, Consumer Business Leader Avnish Tripathi said that operations at the Nellore plant spread over 4.2 lakh square feet began in December last year and it has increased Cargill’s production capacity as well as its capability to supply refined palm oil, vanaspati, bakery shortenings and sunflower oil.

Cargill Food Ingredients, South Asia, Marketing and Insights Leader Subin Sivan said that Cargill will gradually increase the investments in the south and introduce its complete range of products over the coming years through the plant in Nellore.

Cargill entered the edible oil business in India in 2001, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.