Car rams over two Bhavani devotees in Kakinada district

December 03, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - TUNI (KAKINADA)

Two Bhavani devotees among a group of four who were on a long walk to have darshan at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada were run over by a car on the National Highway near Tuni in Kakinada district in the early hours of December 3.

The deceased were identified as R. Santosh Kumar (30) and Nalla Eswara Rao (46) belonging to G. Sigadam Mandal in Srikakulam district.

Tuni town assistant sub-inspector of police K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that the incident occurred shortly after the devotees resumed their walk from a local temple where they stayed the previous night.

The car was heading from Visakhapatnam to Anaparthy in Kakinada district. “The dead bodies have been sent to government hospital in Tuni. The car driver is absconding”, he said.