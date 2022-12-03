  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

Car rams over two Bhavani devotees in Kakinada district

The accident occurred when a group of four devotees were on a long walk to have darshan at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

December 03, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - TUNI (KAKINADA) 

T. Appala Naidu

Two Bhavani devotees among a group of four who were on a long walk to have darshan at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada were run over by a car on the National Highway near Tuni in Kakinada district in the early hours of December 3.

The deceased were identified as R. Santosh Kumar (30) and Nalla Eswara Rao (46) belonging to G. Sigadam Mandal in Srikakulam district. 

Tuni town assistant sub-inspector of police K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu that the incident occurred shortly after the devotees resumed their walk from a local temple where they stayed the previous night.

The car was heading from Visakhapatnam to Anaparthy in Kakinada district. “The dead bodies have been sent to government hospital in Tuni. The car driver is absconding”, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / road accident / transport accident / accident (general) / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.