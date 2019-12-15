Car of former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s son hits motorist

A motorist was severely injured after the four-wheeler of former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s son Bandaru Appalanaidu reportedly hit a two-wheeler from the back on the Beach Road here late on Saturday evening. The incident occurred when the TDP leader’s son and his friend were returning home from a party.

According to reports, Suryadevara Mourya, son of a former police officer, was driving the car of Mr. Appalanaidu when their car hit the two-wheeler. The injured motorist was shifted to King George Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Mr. Mourya left the spot immediately and surrendered before police who conducted a drunk-driving test on him. More details are awaited.