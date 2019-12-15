Car of former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s son hits motorist

A motorist was severely injured after the four-wheeler of former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s son Bandaru Appalanaidu reportedly hit a two-wheeler from the back on the Beach Road here late on Saturday evening. The incident occurred when the TDP leader’s son and his friend were returning home from a party.
According to reports, Suryadevara Mourya, son of a former police officer, was driving the car of Mr. Appalanaidu when their car hit the two-wheeler. The injured motorist was shifted to King George Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.
Mr. Mourya left the spot immediately and surrendered before police who conducted a drunk-driving test on him. More details are awaited.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.