Candidates violating rules will be disqualified, says official

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma on Saturday said candidates who violate election code and guidelines of the election commission would be disqualified even after the completion of the election process.

He asked the candidates of all parties to adhere norms and spend money for campaign within the limit given by the Election Commission. “We conducted a special training programme for the candidates to explain the guidelines of the SEC. They are not supposed to seek votes in the name of religion and caste. We are using web cameras at polling stations to ensure free and fair elections,” said Mr. Varma.

Meanwhile, he initiated action against Assistant City Planner Madhusudana Rao who reportedly absconded from election duty. He said that a complaint had been sent to SEC for further action.