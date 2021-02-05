‘Cancer registries are the need of the hour’

Virtual meet organised by GITAM on World Cancer Day

Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) are key elements of a cancer control programme for data collection, analysis, interpretation and health policy implementation particularly to prepare national and regional cancer plans, Dr. Digumarti Raghunadha Rao, former Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has said.

He participated in a virtual cancer awareness programme organised by the Biochemistry and Bioinformatics Department of GITAM Deemed to be University on the occasion of World Cancer Day. He observed that PBCRs provide vital inputs for cancer control activities and there was a growing requirement for the local planning and development of PBCRs.

He said that lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer were the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer were the most common among women in southern states. He suggested that concerted effort by public policy makers to change the funding of cancer control for poor people need.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that prevention offers the most cost-effective long-term strategy for the control of cancer. If cancer was detected early, it could be easier to treat and survival also tends to be longer for those with early cancer.

Dr. Leela, Gynaecological Oncologist, KIMS ICON Hospital, briefed about raising breast cancer cases in Indian women and said that around 87,000 deaths occurring due to breast cancer out of 1, 62,000 reported cases.

Dr. D. Jyothi, oncologist of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute spoke on cervical cancer. Dr. Appala Raju, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) orthopaedic surgeon spoke about musculoskeletal tumours.

Earlier, GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna inaugurated a free cancer screening camp for women organised by GITAM Women Empowerment cell. GITAM Institute of Nursing students took out a cancer awareness rally at Rushikonda.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor C.V. Rao, GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, GITAM Institute of Science Dean Subrahmanyam, Principal M. Sarathchandra Babu, GIMSR Gynaecology Department head Dr. Radha, Women Empowerment Cell Chairperson C.Surekha, Biochemistry Department senior professor M. Ramarao and Institute of Nursing Principal Kanakalakshmi participated in the programme.