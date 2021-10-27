‘Cancelling aid to educational institutions a thoughtless move: Naidu

Institutions being harassed for not handing over their assets, alleges Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of ‘thoughtlessly’ cancelling aid to the educational institutions in the State, thereby delivering a ‘death blow’ on the future of students from poor financial background.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP government had adopted an ‘anti-education’ policy that had ‘dragged the students out of their schools and forced them to take to the streets’.

“At the same time, the government is harassing the institutions which are not handing over their assets and properties,” he alleged.

The TDP president demanded that the government must withdraw the G.O. 42 without creating any further crisis. “The ruling party has no right to destroy the age-old aided institutions and the future of the students studying there. The merger of aided institutions with the government schools and colleges is unnecessary and condemnable,” he said.

Mr. Naidu pointed out that the academic year had already been delayed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. “At this crucial juncture, the government should ensure smooth continuation of the studies without hindrance. The merger of institutions is causing unbearable stress to the students and their parents,” he said.