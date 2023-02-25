Call for balance between academics and co-curricular activities

February 25, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The valedictory session of the two-day techno-cultural festival, AFOSEC 2023, was held at V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) on Saturday.

Around 1,000 students from various colleges participated in 16 literary and cultural events such as Glimpses of India (India Quiz), Thematic Collage, Srujana (Creative Writing in Telugu), Gab Fab (Extempore Floor Crossing), Chitra Katha, Wrangle (Debate), Deft Hands (Arts and Crafts), Splash of Colours (Thematic Painting), Step to the Tunes (Spot Dance), Group Dance and Geetanjali (Group Song).

Addressing a gathering, college principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said co-curricular activities fuelled learning process by stimulating creative thought and improving social and organisational skills of students.

During the inaugural session on Friday, vice-president and global head for Enterprise Cloud Apps and HR-LTIMindtree, Hyderabad, Amarnath Juluri said that since this age belonged to entrepreneurs, students should think out of the box, innovate and establish start-ups and contribute to the forward march of the country.

Vice-president, HR-Tech Mahindra, Hyderabad, G. Ravi Chandra said that to be able to climb the ladder of success, students should acquire the latest skills. He said regardless of the scale of progress in life, one should not lose sight of the values “inculcated in us by our elders”.

The associate director, head of marketing for Enterprise Cloud Apps and HR-LTIMindtree, Hyderabad, said students should transcend the boundaries of classroom and take active part in such fests and learn to strike a balance between academic and co-curricular activities.

Event convener P.V.R.L. Narasimham, president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Ch. Nageswara Rao, vice-president of Siddhartha Academy and convener of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College M. Rajaiah, administrative officer M.V. Sai Babu and others were present.