Call 14500 if you come across drugs, students told

RGUKT students, SEB officials organise awareness programme

June 27, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - NUZVID

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Collector of Nuzvid, Adarsh Rajendran, asked students to stay away from drugs and not to spoil their health and future.

Participating in a programme jointly organised by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), IIIT and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials, in connection with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking, on Monday, the Sub-Collector has appealed to the students to alert 14500, if they notice drug stocks or consumers in the vicinity.

“I request the budding engineers to help the government make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State,” Mr. Adarsh said.

Assistant Enforcement Superintendent, T. Amar Babu, RGUKT Nuzvid campus administrative officer P. Pradeep, SEB CI, T. Gopala Krishna, Dr. K. Sowmya of Nuzvid Government Hospital, faculty and students of various branches of IIIT participated.

In a separate programme, the NTR District Commissionerate police and the SEB officials conducted awareness rallies and meetings against drug abuse in Vijayawada.

The SEB officers have asked the locals to help them to prevent sale of ganja and other drugs. They appealed to the youth to pass information to the police, if they notice ganja peddlers.

