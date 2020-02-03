Andhra Pradesh

Cadaveric workshop held at AIIMS-Mangalagiri

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalagiri (AIIMS-M) conducted a cadaveric workshop under the aegis of its president T.S. Ravi Kumar and director Mukesh Tripathi in collaboration with the Orthopedic and Anesthesia Department of Siddhartha Medical College on Monday.

The workshop began with the revision of the anatomy of a hip joint, a discussion of pelvic acetabular fractures in trauma and its corrections and fluoroscopic guided interventions on cadavers.

AIIMS-M faculty Joy Ghoshal, Jyoti Kulkarni, P.K. Sankaran, R. Sarah, Nanda Kumar and Bikash Satapathy and staff members Shraddha, Senthil Murugan, Anil Reddy were present.

