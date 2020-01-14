Cabinet meeting on January 20

The Cabinet is set to meet on January 20. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Secretariat at Velagapudi.
The meeting is seen as crucial in the backdrop of the ongoing protests by Amaravati farmers against the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.
Major decisions on the fate of the State capital are likely to emerge from the meeting. All eyes are on the meeting as there are serious legal, technical and procedural issues involved which the government may need to address before thinking of implementing its ‘decentralisation’ plan.
There is simmering anger among the stakeholders — farmers, entrepreneurs and contractors. Opposition parties too the entered the fray, saying the reports submitted by the GN Rao committee and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) echo the government’s view.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.