Cabinet meeting on January 20

The Cabinet is set to meet on January 20. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Secretariat at Velagapudi.

The meeting is seen as crucial in the backdrop of the ongoing protests by Amaravati farmers against the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

Major decisions on the fate of the State capital are likely to emerge from the meeting. All eyes are on the meeting as there are serious legal, technical and procedural issues involved which the government may need to address before thinking of implementing its ‘decentralisation’ plan.

There is simmering anger among the stakeholders — farmers, entrepreneurs and contractors. Opposition parties too the entered the fray, saying the reports submitted by the GN Rao committee and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) echo the government’s view.