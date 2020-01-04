Byreddy joins MeeSeva workersin their demand for job security

BJP leader Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday said that the MeeSeva outlets must be made a part of Village and Ward Secretariats in order to save over 30,000 jobs in the State.

Mr. Reddy, who joined the relay hunger strike of MeeSeva workers at the Dharna Chowk here, said, “There are over 11,000 MeeSeva centres in the State with over 30,000 employees working here. Now their livelihoods are in danger because of the government.” Mr. Reddy demanded that the government take necessary steps to save MeeSevas in the State.

Continuing his assault on the government, he said that the policies launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are not reaching the people. “There are over 30,000 auto rickshaws in Kurnool. However, only a few of them got the benefit of the scheme YSR Vahana Mitra. Even the belt shops continue to function normally and liquor continues to flow from Telangana,” he charged.