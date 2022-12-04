Bypass railway line at Gooty Junction improves speed of trains

December 04, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The South Central Railway (SCR) has constructed a 3.2-km bypass railway line at Gooty Junction in Anantapur district at a cost of ₹43 crore.

The railway line joins the Gooty - Dharmavaram main line with the Gooty - Renigunta main line so as to bypass the Gooty Junction railway station.

“The average speed of all trains has significantly improved in this section after the commissioning of the bypass line on Friday,” the Railways said.

All the trains coming from Anantapur side (South) and proceeding towards Renigunta have so far had to stop at Gooty for changing the direction of the engine. The construction of this bypass line and a new station with a high-level platform in Gooty town will reduce the total train detention time in both the directions for the goods and passenger trains.

The Gooty station handles trains in five major directions— towards Bengaluru, Renigunta, Dhone, Guntakal, and Wadi. There are two cabins — Gooty South and Gooty Junction - with the latest Electronic Interlocking system. The EI system has been modified and integrated with the existing routes.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said it also eased the movement of freight trains towards thermal power plants, cement sidings, and ports located in Kadapa and Nellore districts.