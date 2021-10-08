Buses charging excess fare during Dasara to be penalised

Passengers can register complaint through WhatsApp number

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) will impose penalties on contract carrier buses plying in the State if they charge more than what is allowed for a particular route for the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses (50% excess for special buses during the festive season).

Deputy Transport Commissioner (Anantapur and Kurnool) N. Siva Rama Prasad told the media here on Thursday that if passengers, while booking their tickets online, found the fare abnormally high, they could register complaints against the contract carrier concerned through WhatsApp number 9493996060.

Mr. Prasad also on Thursday held a meeting with the owners of the 30–odd private contract carriers which are plying buses to various destinations from Anantapur and advised them to adhere to the prescribed fare.

“If the passengers notice any violation of rules such as carrying commercial goods other than the passengers’ luggage, a complaint can be registered and the bus contractor concerned is liable for punishment,” said Mr. Prasad.

Even those passengers travelling from Bengaluru, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, or to and from any other destination in the country, but passing through Andhra Pradesh, can also register complaints against exorbitant fare, he added.