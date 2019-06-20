Bureaucrats in a league of theirown, says SPMVV Registrar

Bureaucrats are a cut above the rest, with precision in execution, empathy towards the deserving, kindness in approach and sharpness in thinking, said D.M. Mamatha, Registrar of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV).

Demographic dividend

Taking part as chief guest at the awareness programme organised by The Hindu Civils Forum in association with SPMVV and Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle on the varsity campus here on Wednesday, she said the preparation for the civil services required perseverance as well as empathy.

Referring to a topper from her varsity who botched for two successive years while preparing for the National Eligibility Test (NET), Prof. Mamatha said it dawned upon the student later that perfection in competitive examinations required much more than academic excellence.

“India is endowed with demographic dividend in the form of a higher number of youth population, which will be an advantage for the next 20 years. The world is looking to us for talented labour, qualified workforce and youth gifted with leadership skills,” she explained.

Dean (Social Sciences) K. Muragaiah said SPMVV, the only all-women university in the Telugu States, excelled in faculties like sciences, humanities, nursing, engineering and thus bagged NAAC’s ‘A’ grade.

P.V. Lakshmaiah, honorary chairman of IAS Study Circle, called a bureaucrat as deemed to be in service till his last breath, as he/she is taken on board several committees even after retirement. He spoke on the B.A. Public Policy and Anthropology course offered in association with SPMVV.

“Those studying the course for three years will get B.A. degree, those studying the fourth year will get B.A. Honours degree and those pursuing the fifth year will get M.A. degree. The multi-level exit options is well received by the students,” Dr. Lakshmaiah said.

Karnati Varun Reddy, a student of this institute who secured all India seventh rank in UPSC 2018, said civils preparation would help one develop multi-dimensional thinking, while the interaction with peers and society, participation in sports and cultural activities would shape one into a comprehensive personality.