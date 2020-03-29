Bulk medication to be given to HIV positive persons

The district AIDS Prevention and Control Unit has decided to give out bulk medication to HIV positive persons because of COVID-19 pandemic. The people would receive enough medication for two to three months through their local link Antiretroviral Therapy (link ART) centres.

According to the authorities, medication would be delivered from the Kurnool ART centre to all the link ART centres in the district.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer (AIDS and Leprosy) Chandra Rao said that every person suffering from HIV would get medication at their local centres and added that there is no need to come to Kurnool or Nandyal.

“We will also give medication to HIV positive persons from different regions if they show their green book,” Dr. Rao added. He later appealed to the people to go to their local ART centre to procure medication.

In the district, the medication would be available at the government hospitals of Aluru, Pattikonda, Adoni, Yemmiganur, Atmakur, Sunnipenta and Allagadda in the link ART centres.

Moreover, the authorities also asked any HIV positive pregnant women suffering from any disease to immediately contact ICTC counsellor or ART counsellor for assistance.

The authorities also appealed to the NGOs, link workers and other people to make sure that the medication reaches everyone.