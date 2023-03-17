Buggana quotes Pothana

March 17, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, presenting the annual Budget for the fifth time in a row on Thursday, quoted from various Telugu literary works and quotations of eminent persons.

Recalling Bammera Pothana’s famous quote, “Palikedidi Bhagavatamata, palikinchedi vaadu Ramabhadrundata’ (which roughly means that it is Lord Rama who is the force behind his penning the Bhagavatam), the Minister said he was presenting the Budget as a voice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The government, and more particularly the Chief Minister, is discharging its duty with with love towards the people. The Budget is being presented for the fifth year consecutively. I thank all the Secretaries, HoDs and employees of the Finance Department, who have contributed their might for the purpose. During the COVID-19 period, they worked till late in the night,” he said.