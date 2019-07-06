Budget: tribal varsity gets meagre allocation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget presented on Friday, announced sanction of ₹7.5 crore for Central Tribal University which is coming up at Relli in Viziangaram district. The authorities concerned, however, feel that the amount is too meagre for a nascent university.

The Central government sanctioned the university as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act- 2014 and also approved ₹420 crore for the first phase construction.

In the last Budget, the Central government released ₹10 crore, but it was not utilised within the time stipulated and hence it was taken back by the government.

According to sources, the first allocation could not be spent as the government was yet to finalise the modalities and appoint a mentor university.

Now, as AU has been appointed as the mentor university, the new allocation of ₹7.5 crore is likely to be utilised.

After being appointed as mentor university, AU has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for ₹946 crore, to be spent over a period of seven years.

“We have also asked for ₹167 crore in the first year of the total amount, for various purposes such as provision of basic infrastructure, recruitment of faculty and payment of salaries. But as of now we have been given only ₹7.5 crore in this Budget,” said Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao. “We hope the government will release more funds in course of time,” he added.

Land identified

After CTU was sanctioned, the then State government identified a site at Relli village in Viziangaram district measuring 525.08 acres, which was found suitable by the site selection committee in July 2015.

But there was no headway, as the other modalities were to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the mentor university has already set the ball rolling and has completed the admission process for CTU, and classes have already begun from June 3.

Giving details, the V-C said two PG programmes, two integrated courses and four diploma programmes were launched for the 2019-20 academic year.