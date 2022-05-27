BSP confident of playing a key role in Andhra Pradesh

It promises ‘real social justice’, plans public meeting in Vizag on June 27

It promises ‘real social justice’, plans public meeting in Vizag on June 27

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president B. Paramjyothy here on Friday exuded confidence that the party would play a key role in Andhra Pradesh as people understood that it would ensure “real social justice” for the downtrodden sections of society.

He said the proposed public meeting at R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam on June 27 would highlight the injustice meted out to SC, ST, BC and other communities of the North Andhra region.

Mr. Paramjyothy was addressing a review meeting with party leaders such as State coordinator R.J. Mallikal, State Executive Committee member Somu Rambabu, treasurer K. Prasad, and former MLA L. Rajarao.

He said the ‘Intintiki Bahujan Samaj Party’ programme launched in September 2021 helped the party build a strong foundation in all the 175 constituencies in the State.

“Following the directive of party president Mayawati and Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam, we have organised cadre camps in 100 Assembly constituencies in the last one year,” he said.

The public meeting in Visakhapatnam would showcase the potential of the BSP, he said.

Referring to the violence in Konaseema district, he alleged that the YSRCP government had misused Dr .B.R.Ambedkar’s name for gaining political mileage.

“The government is adopting a divide-and-rule policy to consolidate its vote bank among the dalits. The downtrodden sections cannot be cheated further. They will return to the fold of the BSP, which alone will genuinely fight for social justice,” he said.

Earlier, the party leaders explained Mr. Paramjyothy about the alleged grabbing of lands of SCs and STs at several places and denial of welfare schemes for the eligible.