BSNL Krishna Telecom District (Vijayawada business area) is conducting a customer meet through teleconference from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on September 26. Customers in Vijayawada urban area have to contact 9440335666, Vijayawada rural east (Gannavaram, Vuyyuru, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Challapalli, Machilipatnam and Avanigadda) 0866-2471122 and Vijayawada rural west (Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Ibrahimpatnam) 0866-2492422, according to an official release.
BSNL customer meet for Krishna telecom district on Monday
