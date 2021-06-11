‘Bring research within common man’s reach’

The guiding principle of research should be to bring technology within the reach of the common man, said Telangana State Khadi Textile Park CEO N.J. Rajaram.

Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day workshop on ‘Data Science and its Applications’, organised by the Computer Science Engineering Department of SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district in virtual mode, Mr. Rajaram said inter-disciplinary research projects should be encouraged.

Principal M. Jagapathi Raju said utilising services offered by the incubation centre in the college, students had set up 18 start-ups so far.

Director K. Jeeva Sagar, secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, CEO Nishant Varma, and coordinators R.N.V. Jagan Mohan, G.N.V. Siresha and L.V. Srinivas were present.