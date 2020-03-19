Bring back Telugu students stuck in Rome, urges Vizag MP

Lok Sabha MP from Visakhapatnam M.V.V. Satyanarayana on Wednesday appealed to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar for his help in bringing back 70 Indian students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who were stranded in Rome in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the students were in trouble as the Italian authorities were not allowing them to travel. Italy has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world and has imposed severe restrictions on public movement, the MP said.
In a statement here on Wednesday, the MP noted that the Union Minister has promised to take up the issue with the Italian Embassy and strive to bring back the stranded students.
