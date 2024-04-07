GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bring Back Godavari’s Glory’ group collects 600 kgs of plastic waste from river

April 07, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A group under the banner of ‘Bring Back Godavari’s Glory’ on Sunday collected nearly 600 kilograms of plastic waste dumped in the Godavari river at Pushakar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram city. They also collected clothes discarded into the water body by visitors. 

Plastic waste and discarded clothes were spotted in the river as the water level receded owing to the heat. The group consists of youth who hail from Rajamahendravarm city, either settled in the city or in Hyderabad.

In an official release, Nagaraju Mygapula, Karri Sandeep and Charan Sanjeev Tadimalla from the group, stated that citizens should avoid throwing their domestic waste into the drains that carry the water into the river. 

Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation was recently cleaning the river every day; however, citing lack of funds, the civic body stopped the initiative.

