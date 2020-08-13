Breach in Tungabhadra HLC link canal at Raketla village plugged

There was a similar problem at the same place last year too

The link canal from the tail-end of the Tungabhadra High Level Main Canal (HLC) to the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir that breached near Raketla village (6.35-km point) at the joint between the concrete and the earthbund on Tuesday was plugged, said Superintending Engineer N. Rajasekhar on Wednesday. The water flow in the canal was only 650 cusecs, but this portion of the canal could not take that much pressure.

Last year too there was a breach at the spot, which had led to inundation of crops. Under emergency works, contract worth ₹19.50 lakh was then given for plugging the breach. The work was partially done as the approval was pending with the government. Now, the work needs to be taken up properly by the same contractor with additional cost.

The 60-year-old structure needs to be renovated and a proposal costing ₹74 crore is pending with the government for years, and unless that is taken up, there will be a breach every time water is released into the HLC branch canals, which will result in crop loss and water.