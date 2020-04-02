Brahmotsavams at Vontimitta a low-key afffair

The Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodandaramalayam in Vontimitta were observed in a simple manner due to the prevailing lockdown.

The festival at the temple affiliated to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is usually a grand affair, but the COVID-19 outbreak ensured that the celebrations remained a low-key affair, bereft of the usual crowds.

‘Dhwajarohanam’, the flag-hoisting ceremony that signals the beginning of the festival, was conducted by the priests as per the tenets of ‘Pancharatra’ Agama. Rajampet MLA and TTD board member Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy offered silk clothes to the temple on behalf of the State Government. As the temple remained closed for the public ever since the lockdown was announced, all the processions will be conducted in private and inside the temple complex, Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham said.

The TTD has announced that it will conduct Sita Rama Kalyanam, which is a State Government event, in a simple function on April 7. Devotees can watch the proceedings live on the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).