Brahmin outfits told to take up united struggle

Lands sought for construction of community halls

Andhra Pradesh State Brahmin Corporation Director U. Venkata Lakshmi Narasimhacharyulu on Sunday asked all the associations of the Brahmin community to come under an umbrella federation and strive for the welfare of the community.

Participating as the chief guest at a brainstorming session of the community here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimhacharyulu said that the community would get back its glory in politics and other fields when it was able to fight unitedly over their issues.

Brahmin Welfare Association leaders I. Rakesh Sarma, Dwadasa Venu and others urged the government to allocate lands for the construction of community halls for Brahmins in Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram.

The meeting took a decision to form an ad hoc committee comprising Dhavala Venkata Rao, Peri Ramayya, Pantulu and Aradhyula to discuss the grievances of the community and bring the issues to the notice of the government.