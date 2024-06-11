Boys bag top 10 ranks in engineering stream of AP EAPCET

Makineni Jishnu Sai from Guntur secured the first position in the engineering stream while Yellu Srishant Reddy from Nizampet in Telangana bagged the first place in the Agriculture and Pharmacy (Bi.P.C. stream) in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)-2024.

Speaking after releasing the AP EAPCET results on June 11 (Tuesday) in Vijayawada, the Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, J. Syamala Rao said out of the total 3.62 lakh candidates who registered, 3.39 lakh appeared for the test.

In the engineering stream, out of the 2,74,213 candidates who registered, 2,58,374 appeared and 1,95,092 (75.51%) of them qualified in the entrance test. In the agriculture stream, of the 88,638 candidates who registered, 80,766 wrote the test and 70,352 (87.11%) of them passed it.

AP EAPCET-2024 was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The candidates in the agriculture and pharmacy streams wrote the test on May 16 and 17, while those from the engineering stream appeared for the entrance test from May 18 to 23, 2024.

Top rankers

In the engineering stream, boys secured all the top 10 ranks. They include Jishnu Sai from Guntur, M. Sai Yashwant Reddy from Kurnool, Bhogalapalli Sandesh from Kurnool, Palagiri Sathish Reddy from Anantapur, Komatineni Manish Choudary from Guntur, E. Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy from Siddipet in Telangana, Golla Lekha Harshaa from Kurnool, Putti Kushal Kumar from Anantapur, Paramaradhyula Sushanth from Hanamakonda in Telangana and Komirisetty Prabhas from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, in that order.

In the agriculture and pharmacy (Bi.PC) streams, the top 10 rankers are: Yellu Srishanth Reddy from Nizampet in Telangana, Poola Divya Teja from Sri Sathya Sai district, Vadlapudi Mukesh Chowdary from Tirupati, Pera Sathvik from Chittoor, Aloor Praneetha from Annamayya district, Gattu Bhanuteja Sai from Anantapur, Pennamada Neeharika Reddy from Nizamabad in Telangana, Sambangi Nagabhushana Rao from Visakhapatnam, Saragadam Pavani from Visakhapatnam and Nagudasari Radha Krishna from Parvathipuram Manyam district, in that order.

The ranks were given based on 25% weightage to the marks obtained by the candidates in the group subjects (M.P.C./Bi.P.C.) in the qualifying examination and 75% weightage secured in EAPCET-2024.

APSCHE vice-chairman K. Ramamohana Rao, JNTU-K vice-chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju and others were present.