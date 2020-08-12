Boy dies after playing PUBG game

‘Addicted’ to the game, he reportedly did not take food, water for many days

A 16-year-old Intermediate student, who was reportedly addicted to PUBG game, died after playing the game continuously for many days.

According to sources, the boy, a native of Jujjulakunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in West Godavari district, was allegedly addicted to online games. He was reportedly playing free games for the last few days.

The victim, who was staying at home during the pandemic, was playing PUBG game for many days and reportedly did not have food and water. A few days ago, he fell sick and was suffering with severe dehydration.

The family members rushed him to a private hospital in Eluru Town, where he was tested COVID negative. However, the boy suffered from diarrhoea and died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Awareness programmes

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, in association with NGO, Cyber Peace Foundation and Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children, declared August as ‘Cyber Safe Month’, and are organising awareness programmes for the public, particularly for school and college going students and youth, on cyber crimes from August 1 to 31.

Speaking to The Hindu, CID Superintendent of Police (SP-Cyber Crimes) G.R. Radhika said ‘cyber grooming’ was one type of trap used by cyber offenders to attract children and minors by offering free and online games.

“Cyber offenders will exploit children by offering online games. In some cases, they are taking minors into their control and are using them for illegal activities like drug peddling,” Ms. Radhika said.

“The CID is organising a month-long awareness programme for students, parents, youth and the general public on different types of cyber crimes, including cyber stalking, bullying, honey traps, online prostitution, cyber grooming, e-commerce traps, job frauds, matrimony phishing, OTP frauds and other cyber offences,” the SP said.