Andhra Pradesh

Botcha’s nephew elected as ZP chairperson in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari handing over election certificate to Zilla Parsishad chairperson-elect Majji Srinivasa Rao in Vizianagaram on Saturday  

Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu), nephew of Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, and Piriya Vijaya, wife of former Itchapuram MLA Piriya Sairaj, were unanimously elected as the Zilla Parishad chairpersons in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts respectively on Saturday. The YSR Congress Party won all the 34 ZPTCs in Vizianagaram district and 37 out of 38 ZPTCs in Srikakulam district. The election was postponed in Hiramandalam with the death of the TDP candidate. The elections were conducted in a peaceful manner.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP political coordinator of Vizianagaram district, was earlier elected as ZPTC member from Merakamudidam mandal. Garugubilli ZPTC member Marisarla Babuji Naidu and Saluru ZPTC member Ambati Anil Kumar have been elected as Vice-Chairpersons of the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad. District Collector and Presiding Officer A. Suryakumari handed over the election certificates to all the three persons.

In Srikakulam district, Ms. Vijaya was elected as ZPTC member from Kaviti mandal. Santakaviti ZPTC member Siripuram Jaganmohan Rao and Vajrapukotturu ZPTC member Palina Shravani were elected as Vice- Chairpersons of the Srikakulam Zilla Parishad. District Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar, who presided over the meeting, thanked all the elected representatives for completing the election process smoothly.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 6:28:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/botchas-nephew-elected-as-zp-chairperson-in-vizianagaram-district/article36667265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY