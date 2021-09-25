Botcha’s nephew elected as ZP chairperson in Vizianagaram district

Former MLA Sairaj’s wife Vijaya is the new chairperson of Srikakulam district

Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu), nephew of Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, and Piriya Vijaya, wife of former Itchapuram MLA Piriya Sairaj, were unanimously elected as the Zilla Parishad chairpersons in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts respectively on Saturday. The YSR Congress Party won all the 34 ZPTCs in Vizianagaram district and 37 out of 38 ZPTCs in Srikakulam district. The election was postponed in Hiramandalam with the death of the TDP candidate. The elections were conducted in a peaceful manner.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP political coordinator of Vizianagaram district, was earlier elected as ZPTC member from Merakamudidam mandal. Garugubilli ZPTC member Marisarla Babuji Naidu and Saluru ZPTC member Ambati Anil Kumar have been elected as Vice-Chairpersons of the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad. District Collector and Presiding Officer A. Suryakumari handed over the election certificates to all the three persons.

In Srikakulam district, Ms. Vijaya was elected as ZPTC member from Kaviti mandal. Santakaviti ZPTC member Siripuram Jaganmohan Rao and Vajrapukotturu ZPTC member Palina Shravani were elected as Vice- Chairpersons of the Srikakulam Zilla Parishad. District Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar, who presided over the meeting, thanked all the elected representatives for completing the election process smoothly.