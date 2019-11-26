Botcha asks Capital region ryots to ‘confront’ Naidu

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday said Capital region farmers need to question and Telugu Desam Party president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the development in Amaravati.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Mr. Satyanarayana spoke about Mr. Naidu’s scheduled visit to the Capital region on November 28.

He said that only 5% of the works have been completed in Amaravati till date contrary to the claims of the TDP.

“About 50 to 90% of construction work for four buildings has been completed. How can that be called the construction of a Capital city while 95% of the works are still pending?” Mr. Satyanarayana asked.

“Despite no development in the Capital region, Mr. Naidu is planning to visit the villages. Farmers should question Mr. Naidu on his claims of development during the visit,” he said.

The Capital budget was estimated at ₹1.9 lakh crore, but only ₹4,900 crore had been spent till date, he added.

Mr. Satyanarayana assured Capital farmers that all the government orders issued regarding Amaravati would be implemented without fail.

“The government will continue development works at plots given to the farmers,” he said.

‘Notification soon’

The Minister said said that it is yet to be confirmed if Amaravati was a village or a city and discussions were on in this regard. Soon a notification clarifying all the issues related to Amaravati would be released, he said.

About the expert committee on the development of Amaravati, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the panel sought more time for preparation of the report but Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked it to submit an interim report.

All decisions would be based on the committee report, he said.