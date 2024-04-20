GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bonda Uma behind the attack on Jagan, alleges VellampalliSrinivas

April 20, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate in Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency, Vellampalli Srinivas, alleged that former MLA, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, was behind the ‘attempt to murder’ Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a stone, and he was acting at the behest of his party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. 

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivas said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were trying to intimidate Commissioner of Police (CP) of Vijayawada, Kanthi Rana Tata, thereby undermining the case. Moreover, they were playing the Backward Classes (BC) card, Mr. Srinivas added. 

He expressed regret that the TDP unleashed a false propaganda on social media, that the incident was a mere drama intended to earn sympathy for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Naidu said he would ensure that those dragging Mr. Umamaheswara Rao into the case would be punished, which amounted to threatening all those involved in exposing the conspirators. 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) should take action against Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, who is contesting in Vijayawada Central constituency, for making unsubstantiated allegations against the CP, lest the police force should be demoralised, Mr. Srinivas demanded.

