Andhra Pradesh

Bomb threat creates flutter in Bengaluru-bound Karnataka Express

Government Railway Police personnel checking luggage of passengers in Karnataka Express at Guntakal in Anantapur district on December 15, 2021 following a hoax call of a bomb planted on board train.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A hoax call from a person in Agra created flutter in New Delhi-Bengaluru Karnataka express on Wednesday morning.

The Government Railway Police at Dhone, Guntakal, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Hindupur checked each and every bogie in the train No. 12628 beginning at 5 am.

The Railway Protection Force at Agra received the call and in turn alerted the GRP here, who immediately pressed into service a sniffer dog, sent personnel with hand-held metal detectors to check the luggage of all passengers.

At Guntakal, GRP Circle Inspector G. Gurunath Babu readied the entire team and took advantage of the long scheduled stop at 5.55 a.m. and found nothing incriminating in the luggage.

Similar process was followed at Gooty, Anantapur and Dharmavaram where the train was detained for 10 to 15 minutes each.

There was panic in compartments when the police informed passengers about it and searches by the sniffer dog continued till the train reached Bengaluru and all heaved a sigh of relief when no bomb was found.


Printable version | Dec 15, 2021 10:42:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bomb-threat-creates-flutter-in-bengaluru-bound-karnataka-express/article37958171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

