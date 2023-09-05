Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his family pray at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala

September 05, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on September 5 (Tuesday).

Clad in white kurta and pyjama, and with a stole draped around his shoulders, Mr. Khan took part in the Suprabhata Seva, the predawn ritual performed inside the temple. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

Mr. Khan prayed to the ‘Dwajasthambam’ inside the temple while returning after the darshan of presiding deity.

Soon after emerging out of the temple complex Mr. Khan, along with his wife and daughter, literally ran towards his vehicle to avoid the shutterbugs and people who chased him.

To avoid any controversy, the authorities of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) also secured his signature on the formal declaration form as soon as he reached his guest house in the Padmavati area.

Any non-Hindu visiting the temple has to mandatorily sign on the printed declaration form stating that he or she has belief in the presiding deity.

Nayanathara worships at Tirumala

Noted among other film personalities who visited the temple on the day included Nayanathara and her husband Vignesh Shivan.