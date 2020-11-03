Blaming Centre for delay in Polavaram unfair: BJP

‘YSRCP and TDP resorting to false propaganda for political gain’

BJP State general secretary P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has alleged that the YSRCP and the TDP are indulging in false propaganda against the Centre for the delay in the execution of the Polavaram project for their selfish political gains.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said though the Centre had announced Polavaram as a national project, the TDP government had converted it into a State project.

While the Central government was granting funds and ensuring execution of the project, both the parties were trying to blame it for the delay.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the contractor who had increased the cost of the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project from ₹1,100 crore to ₹1,600 crore had made a profit of ₹500 crore, and wondered how the contractor was being continued by the YSRCP government.

He also wondered why the State government was silent on the ₹2,300 crore released by the Centre for the Polavaram project.

He wondered why former Union Minister and TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was a part of the Union Cabinet at that time, failed to raise queries on the project then. He also found fault with CPI leader Ramakrishna for his letter on the project.

The Centre had given ₹2,300 crore for the project, and anyone having doubts could check with the Polavaram Project Authority. The cost escalations would be taken care of by the project authority, he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the YSRCP government was claiming credit for the Central government schemes by changing the names.

He alleged that confusion was being created in the minds of Intermediate students regarding online admissions. This was resulting in many students heading to neighbouring States, he added. He also sought that justice be done to the poor beneficiaries in the TIDCO housing project.

BJP spokesperson Suhasini Anand and BJYM State president Surendra Mohan were present.