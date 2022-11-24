BJP, YSRCP governments have betrayed Dalits, alleges Chinta Mohan

November 24, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Congress leader and Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the YSRCP government in the State have betrayed the Dalits and the downtrodden sections.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on November 24 (Thursday), the special invitee to the Congress Working Committee said that the party would expose the ‘gross neglect of the Dalits’ by the Central and State governments.

The Congress leader said that it was the Congress that had first ushered in the ‘happy times’ for the Dalits by providing reservations in education, jobs and politics.

“By bringing in the SC/ST Atrocities Act, then Congress government had ensured protection to the Dalits,” he said.

Mr. Chita Mohan said that after experiencing ‘appalling economic and social conditions’ under the BJP-led government, people were eagerly waiting for the Congress leadership and revival of the pro-poor schemes such as students’ scholarships, subsidised gas, reduction of petrol and diesel prices, housing, roads, and land reforms.

The Congress leader alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had neglected the welfare of the outsourcing employees. “Over 10,000 families are hit by low wages,” he said, demanding the implementation of minimum wages for the outsourcing staff.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chinta Mohan launched a door-to-door campaign at STV Nagar in Tirupati, as part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He distributed pamphlets that highlighted the Congress Party’s achievements.