BJP will not allow three capitals

Strongly condemning the splitting of the capital city Amaravati into three parts, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the national party would not let Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy implement his decision.

Mr. Lakshminarayana also dismissed as false propaganda the State government’s claims to have the support of the Central government to the decentralised model of development.

Addressing the media persons in New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he could not see any motive except the intention to do real estate business behind the shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam.

He sought to know the reason for not publicising the report of the Special Investigation Team which probed the major land scandal in the port city if the CM was committed to transparency and bringing fraudsters to book.

He said former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu had done exactly what Mr. Jagan was doing now to protect vested interests.

‘People’s issue’

The Chief Minister was expected to learn the lesson taught by the people to TDP in the 2019 elections and refrain from committing the same mistakes which brought it (TDP)’s downfall but he was apparently oblivious to the stark reality.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the shifting of the capital was not a problem of the farmers in capital villages but of five crore people of the State.

Changing the capital in the name of decentralisation was a retrograde move, he said, warning that the BJP would stall it in view of its repercussions.