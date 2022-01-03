BJP will develop Amaravati as capital at a cost of ₹12,000 crore after coming to power: Somu Veerraju

Naidu had failed in constructing his dream capital while Jagan was in a hurry to shift to Visakhapatnam, he said in a brief chat with media persons at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on the morning of January 3

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Amaravati would be developed as the capital at a cost of ₹12,000 crore after his party comes to power in 2024 and it would mobilise from the Centre funds equivalent to what the Special Category Status was estimated to yield.

Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed in constructing his dream capital while Jagan Mohan Reddy was in a hurry to shift to Visakhapatnam, he said in a brief chat with media persons at Penuganchiprolu in Krishna district on the morning of January 3.

Mr. Veerraju said that the State government was making impressive statements but most of them were rhetorical. It lacked sincerity in fulfilling its obligations, he said and reiterated that the Jinnah Tower in Guntur should either be dismantled or named after the former president Abdul Kalam.