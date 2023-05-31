HamberMenu
BJP will bring a law against religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh, says Sunil Deodhar

If voted to power, the BJP will also withdraw the quota for Muslims in the State, he says, and adds that his party will defeat the YSRCP for encouraging conversions

May 31, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

BJP national secretary and co-incharge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday said his party would defeat the YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) for “resorting to religious conversions.”

Addressing the media here, Mr. Sunil Deodhar said, “The YSRCP is encouraging religious conversions because of which Hindutva is in danger in Andhra Pradesh. It is also paying salaries to pastors. Hence, we are here in Andhra Pradesh to defeat the YSRCP.”

“We will also bring a law against religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh. We have decided to withdraw the 4% reservation for Muslims in Andhra Pradesh if we are voted to power in 2024,” Mr. Sunil Deodhar said.

Referring to the torching of the chariot at the temple in Antarvedi, Mr. Deodhar said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought a probe into case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move is not to trace the culprits. The State government’s job is not to fund construction of new temples and sponsor idols, but its prime duty is to trace the culprits in cases at Antarvedi and Ramathreertham.”

On TDP’s manifesto, he said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already ruined the State with his freebies. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has offered freebies and pledges to make the State another U.S. If he implements the freebies, the State will become another Venezuela or Srilanka.”

