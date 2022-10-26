BJP urges Andhra CM Jagan to protect Bhadrachalam temple lands

BJP questions CM’s ‘silence’ over alleged attempts by Christian organisation to grab temple lands.

A view of the area surrounding Sri Sita Ramachandra Swami temple in Bhadrachalam. The Andhra Pradesh State BJP has alleged move by certain elements to grab the temple lands. File photo | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dashed off a letter to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to protect the Bhadrachalam temple lands.

In the letter dated Tuesday, BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju said that the Bhadrachalam temple (in Telangana state) lands fall under jurisdiction of East Godavari district of AP. The temple lands located seven mandals that were transferred to Andhra Pradesh following bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2014. A land mafia has set its eyes on the temple lands, now falling under Alluri Manyam district and Paderu following formation of new districts in Andra Pradesh.

“The mafia under the garb of Christian organisation has grabbed the temple lands,” he said, adding, the mafia was mounting pressure on Endowments department officials and resorting to unlawful activities. Despite this, the government is maintaining a stoic silence,” Mr. Veeraraju alleged.

A devotee, Purushottamudu, purchased the lands from the British in 1867 and donated the same ro temple. Passbooks were in the name of Lord Rama. A YSRCP leader was involved in the temple land encroachments. About 980 acres belong to the temple as per the records.

The police is trying to coverup the issue as a mere a civil dispute, the BJP leader said.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana did not respond though the matter was brought to his notice. “It necessitated me to write an open letter to you. Necessary action from the government is expected,” he added.