BJP threatens stir against Atmakur incident

The Andhra Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has threatened to launch a Statewide agitation against the alleged bid by a group of people trying to kill party district president Budda Srikanth Reddy and the police personnel not taking it seriously.

Party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that the police personnel, at the behest of Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, and Deputy CM Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, were trying to go soft on the persons who had attacked the police station and burnt vehicles, and not filing cases against them.

“If the YSRCP tries to protect the anti-nationals by not booking cases against them, the BJP will launch a massive Statewide agitation to get justice for the BJP workers and district president, who were attacked by the mob,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said in a statement on January 10. The BJP leader took objection to the YSRCP leaders asking police to not file cases against some students and employees, who were involved in the Saturday night’s incident.