BJP submits memorandum to Governor on law and order in Andhra Pradesh

It complains about desecration of Hindu temples and rising attacks on women in the State

A delegation of the BJP, led by its national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana and Mahila Morcha State president B. Nirmala Kishore, submitted a memorandum to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on the alleged desecration of Hindu temples, increasing attacks on women and girls, and the prevailing law and order situation, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged that though several temples had been destroyed and idols vandalised after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power, no action was taken against the culprits.

“Besides, religious conversions are taking place. Members of the Hindu community are being either beaten up or killed as the government has turned a blind eye to the atrocities,” the BJP leader alleged.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the memorandum included issues such as pelting of stones on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Nellore; attack on party leader Srikanth Reddy at Atmakur in Kurnool district when he questioned the illegal construction of a mosque; non-Hindus owning a large number of shops at Srisailam temple; and allotment of a portion of land belonging to JNTU Engineering College in Kakinada for building a mosque.

Party leaders G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and V. Suryanarayana Raju were among others present.